People offering prayers to idol of lord Ganesh in Karol Bagh on Saturday. Photo/ANI
People celebrate Ganesh Utsav in Delhi's Karol Bagh

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety in MCD Market area of Karol Bagh here.
Hundreds of locals, dressed in colourful clothes, gather near the pandal erected in the market for prayers every day.
The event has been organised by the shopkeepers in the area.
"We have organised such a beautiful Ganesh Utsav. I believe the deity fulfill everyone's wishes. Hundreds of locals flock here to offer their prayers every day," a local priest told ANI on Saturday.
A beautifully crafted idol of the deity was installed in the pandal, which was decorated in festive attires with traditional garlands.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that started on September 2 and is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.
The festival is celebrated with fervour across the country, especially in Maharashtra.
The 11-day long festivities culminate with the immersion of Ganesha idols in water bodies. (ANI)

