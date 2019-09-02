People celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with innovative themes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): The Ganesh Chaturthi is seeing another level of creativity this year as the Ganesha idols have been fashioned out of many different products and are based on different themes.

In a bid to pay tribute to the Indian Army, the devotees have prepared a special idol of Ganesha that is donning an Army uniform. The idol is also seen holding a weapon like that of an Army personnel.

On the other hand, in Poompukaar Nagar, an idol has been made of Rudraksha beads, while in Valampuri, conch shells are being used to make the idol. Aloe vera leaves are used to make Ganesha idol in Kolathur.

Meanwhile, a 30 feet long idol fashioned out of a total of 9,000 coconuts has been installed near the Puttengally Ganesha Temple in Bengaluru here this year. (ANI)