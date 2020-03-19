People coming from abroad will be home quarantined, large gatherings prohibited: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said people coming from abroad will be home quarantined and large gatherings will not be encouraged in the state as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

"People coming here from abroad will be home quarantined; Grocery shops and several basic amenities stores to remain open, but no large gatherings shall be encouraged," said Rao.

The Chief Minister said 18 checkpoints have been established to monitor people entering from neighboring states.

Rao further said that the Telangana government will demand the central government to cancel all the international flights as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in the day, seven new cases for Covid-19 were reported in Telangana which took the total number of cases in the state to 13.

All seven people are Indonesian nationals, who had previously travelled from New Delhi to Ramagundem in Telangana.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

