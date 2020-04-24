People crowd Madurai District Collector's office, flout social distancing norms

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): Flouting social distancing norms, a large number of people gathered at the office of Madurai District Collector to collect vehicle e-passes on Friday, amid the lockdown.

They ignored the instructions the officials present there and blocked the Collector's office.

Later, the police had to disperse the crowd.

Due to the rush of people, entry to the office has been closed.

So far, the State has reported 1683 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

