People don't have confidence in Telangana govt hospitals: BJP's Ramchander Rao on 'missing' patients

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): BJP Hyderabad Unit President Ramchander Rao on Sunday criticized the ruling party for the over 2,000 COVID patients, who had been tested at various hospitals and cited as "missing".

Rao, speaking to ANI said, "The revelations by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) Commissioner that more than 2000 COVID positive patients are missing, is a very serious issue. Even earlier when Tablighi Jamaat attendees came to our country, they were left unchecked in Telangana. Authorities had to trace back all the contacts after they spread the disease across the state. A similar situation is arising now."

He emphasized on the need for a mechanism to track and trace the missing patients.

"The patients must be brought back to hospitals so that they can be given proper care and don't worsen the ongoing COVID situation. The State government is unable to give people the confidence that they will be treated and taken care of properly. They should be assured that they will be given proper care free of cost. If this confidence is not given, people will not want to be admitted to a government hospital."

He further added that the government authorities should now be very careful and clearly inform people about the missing patients.

"Every day our State is seeing more than 1300 coronavirus positive cases. Hyderabad is close to becoming a hotspot. Government authorities should take this very seriously and effective steps must be taken to trace the missing patients," he said.

Over 2,000 COVID-19 positive patients who had been being tested at various government hospitals/centres have gone "missing" over the last 10 days after rapid testing commenced in Telangana, said sources in Telangana Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

