People feed stray animals amid COVID lockdown in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 25 (ANI):Due to the second COVID-19 wave and the resultant lockdown, streets are deserted, restaurants and roadside eateries closed, and stray animals are struggling to find food. But there are some Good Samaritans in Patna who are feeding them in the city every day.

"It is our duty as a human to help the other beings in the world. Earlier, these stray dogs used to eat the leftovers from the street-side stalls. But, since all shops and restaurants are closed due to the pandemic, they are suffering," a local resident Sujit Chaudhary told ANI.

Chaudhary urged the government and public representatives to take care of the stray animals.



"We used to distribute rice, roti to the stray dogs during the last lockdown too," he said.

Another resident Nidhi Kumari said that she feeds stray animals twice a day.

Chandan Singh, another resident of the city told ANI, "These animals and other creatures are part of our life and we cannot ignore them. Some people feed them and take care of these stray animals. We need to help them."

Bihar has been under lockdown since May 5, which has been extended to June 1, amid the surge in COVID cases in the state.

According to official data, there are 40,692 COVID-19 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, while the death toll has gone up to 4,549. (ANI)

