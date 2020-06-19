People fined for not wearing masks in Andhra's Srikakulam, given free masks afterwards

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): A penalty for not wearing a mask was implemented from Thursday onwards in Srikakulam's Etcherla area.

Municipal ASHA workers were seen collecting a fine of Rs 100 from those persons who were not wearing masks.

The ASHA workers were also seen distributing free masks to those who pay the penalty.

Two deaths and 299 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 5,854 on Thursday, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer. (ANI)

