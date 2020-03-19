People fleeing quarantine facility will be booked under Epidemic Diseases Act in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Police will now take action against people fleeing from quarantine facility for COVID-19 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, said official sources on Thursday.

The development comes after, five suspected coronavirus patients on March 14 had escaped from the isolation wards of Mayo Hospital in the state. One of them had tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of the rest were awaited.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week had said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools, etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

