People flout COVID-19 guidelines at Rang Panchami celebrations in MP's Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, people flocked in large numbers to celebrate Rang Panchami in Damoh on Friday.

While Madhya Pradesh stands number two in the country in terms of coronavirus infections, the assembly by-election in Damoh seems to have dispelled the fear of coronavirus in the area with political leaders also participating with enthusiasm in the celebrations.

At the event, people were seen flouting the COVID-19 guidelines, not wearing masks or following social distancing norms.



On the Rang Panchami in Ganesh Puram of Damoh, the Youth Merchants Association organized the dance of the Balas, and people flocked in hundreds to attend the event.

As campaigning for by-election in Damoh is in full swing, the leaders were also present in the ceremony, showering colours during the songs and dances.





The public event was held openly in the area adjoining the city even as covid-19 cases continue to surge in many parts of the country. (ANI)













