People flout COVID-19 norms at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people were seen flouting protocols like social distancing and wearing masks on Saturday at Gurudwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Delhi.

On July 24, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had unlocked the city to a massive extent and permitted all the markets to open. However, the order prohibited the visitors from going to religious places.

Keeping aside the DDMA orders, the believers have started visiting the religious places in Delhi.



Speaking to ANI, a visitor, Surendra Kaur said, "People themselves should take care of the COVID-19 protocols. Why the government does not allow believers to visit religious places, even if other places are open to visitors? No one can stop us from visiting and worshipping at Gurudwara."

"It is the responsibility of people to take care of themselves and follow the COVID-19 protocols," she added.

However, another visitor at Gurudwara said that the government should restrict the number of people allowed in a religious place.

"There should be restrictions on the number of people visiting the temple at one time. We are not in any danger at the guru's place. No one can stop the believers to visit the temples. People themselves should pay attention towards following the covid protocols," she added.

Earlier, a petition was filed by the Distress Management Collective, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), to consider permitting visitors in religious places in Delhi subject to strict compliance of Covid protocols. (ANI)

