People flout social distancing norms at Delhi's Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Social distancing norms were flouted at the vegetable and fruit market in Ghazipur on Friday as people thronged the market in large numbers amid the lockdown.

People were also seen crowding at the gates to enter the vegetable market.

The barricades at the entry and exit points of the vegetable and fruit market--as a measure to restrict movement --were pushed aside by the crowd.

Some individuals were also seen not wearing masks despite the fact that they have been made compulsory by the Delhi Government.

This incident comes on the back of 11 traders, who are associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, having tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)

