People flout social distancing norms at Maharashtra's Teen Batti Vegetable Market

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Social distancing norms were flouted at Teen Batti vegetable market in Bhiwandi, Thane on Sunday as people thronged the market in large numbers.

According to the State Health Department, the district has so far reported 9,585 cases of COVID-19 and 200 deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as 'Mission Begin Again.'

The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of the law such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance.

Maharashtra has so far reported 65,168 cases of coronavirus including 34,890 active cases. 28,081 people have been cured or discharged, while 2,197 people have died in the State. (ANI)

