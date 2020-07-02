People flout social distancing norms in Karnataka's Bijapur to watch sheep fight

Bijapur (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): A huge crowd gathered flouting social distancing norms to watch a popular sheep fight in Muddebihal town of Bijapur district on Tuesday.

Some of them were seen without face masks. The sheep fight is being organised almost every year.

Karnataka has reported a total of 15,242 COVID-19 cases including 246 deaths and 7,074 active cases, as per the last bulletin of the State Health Department. (ANI)

