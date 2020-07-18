People flout social distancing norms in Moradabad's Naveen vegetable market

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am every week to check the spread of COVID-19, but people were seen flouting social distancing norms in Naveen vegetable market here on Saturday.

Some of the people were roaming around in the vegetable market without masks. Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 45,163 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

