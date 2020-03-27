People for Animals (PFA) volunteers feed animals in Bhubaneswar during lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Mar 27 (ANI): With a 21-day nationwide lockdown in force, the stray animals, especially those dependent upon human beings for food, face starvation.

However, many organisations and good Samaritans have come to the rescue of these animals.

On Friday, the People for Animals (PFA) volunteers fed the monkeys in Khandagiri here.

"We feed them every day as during the lockdown no tourists come and the monkeys depend on them for food. I will appeal to all to feed stray animals."

The lockdown, enforced by the Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus has sent people into isolation and has shut down public establishments leaving strays without sources of food.

Recently, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi also urged people to feed stray animals and help the animals survive the lockdown

"I have requested all animal welfare workers to feed the animals during this period of lockdown. I will be doing the same. Please allow them to do so. If there is any problem, please contact me on 08800067890," Gandhi had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 724 in the country on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)