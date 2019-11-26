Representative image
Representative image

People forced to live in gas chamber, it's better to kill them: SC rips into Centre, state govts

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh government for failing to curb stubble burning and also came down heavily on the Central government for not taking concrete steps to improve the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
The apex court was hearing a matter concerning air pollution in Delhi, its adjoining areas and other parts of northern India. For this purpose, it had summoned chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
Pulling up the Central government for inaction, a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said, "Why are people being forced to live in a gas chamber? It is better to kill them all in one go. Get explosives in 15 bags at one go."
The AQI on Monday in the national capital docked at 218, which falls in the 'poor' category.
The court directed Centre and Delhi government to keep their differences aside and finalize plans within 10 days for setting up air-purifying towers in different parts of the city.
"People are laughing at our country that we cannot even control stubble burning. The blame game is not serving the people of Delhi. You people will play the blame game, not taking it (pollution crisis) seriously," it observed.
Justice Arun Mishra further said that Delhi is "worse than hell". "Life is not so cheap in India and you will have to pay. You have no right to be in the chair," he said.
The bench asked the Punjab chief secretary about the steps taken by it to prevent stubble burning.
"How can you treat people like this and let them die. Tell us why stubble burning increased after our order. Why are you not able to check stubble burning? Is it not a failure?"
It observed that just because the state is not able to implement measures, does not mean people in Delhi should die and suffer from cancer.
"Mr. Chief Secretary (Punjab), we will hold every machinery in the state responsible. You can't let people die like this. Delhi is near suffocating,' the bench said.
The apex court also reprimanded the Haryana government and asked why it is not doing anything to control the stubble burning. "You (Haryana government) had done a good job earlier in controlling stubble burning, but now it has increased. Punjab and Haryana are not doing anything."
Justice Mishra came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and said that the court will not spare anyone responsible for the stubble burning.
"Stubble burning has increased, why should we not penalize you and your machinery? We are not going to spare you now. Everybody should know we are not going to spare anyone of you."
The state chief secretary told the court that around 1,000 FIRs have been filed against stubble burning and a fine of Rs 1 crore has been imposed.
On these contentions, the apex court asked the chief secretary to not take coercive ones but positive ones. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:48 IST

Will visit Sabarimala temple as it is our Constitutional right:...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Women rights activist Trupti Desai on Tuesday said that she will visit Sabarimala temple as it is her Constitutional right.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:38 IST

Mumbai attacks: Eleven years since 26/11, nation remembers terror victims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Tributes are pouring in since this morning as the country and the world remembers the victims who had lost their lives, eleven years ago in the Mumbai terror attacks which begin on November 26, 2008.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:45 IST

WB adopted most of Poshan Abhiyan elements but would not declare...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that West Bengal has adopted most of the elements of Central government's Poshan Abhiyan but would not like to declare it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:42 IST

J-K: Indian Army disposes of live mortar shell found in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army has disposed of a live mortar shell found near a village in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district here, an official said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:41 IST

J-K: Second phase of 'Back to Village' programme begins

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The second phase of the ''Back to Village'' (B2V2) outreach programme to listen to public grievances and empower Panchayats, started in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:30 IST

Hyderabad: Two persons nabbed for posing as police to loot people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two persons were nabbed for posing as police in order to loot people in Hyderabad here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:24 IST

Centre approves setting up of 5 new medical colleges in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:53 IST

UP: No toilet in govt school in state Basic Education Minister's...

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Students and teachers of a government primary school in Siddharthnagar, the constituency of state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, are forced to relieve themselves out in the fields as the institution lacks basic amenities like toilets and

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:02 IST

Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated on eve of Constitution Day

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Vice President Naidu pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which as many as 166 people were killed while another 300 were injured.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Kanakamala terror case: NIA court to pronounce quantum of...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A special court on Monday convicted six men in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case in Kannur's Kanakamala and will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 27.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:36 IST

YSRCP MLA files early hearing petition in SC over 'cash for...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): In a fresh move against the opposition Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has filed an early hearing petition in the Supreme Court over the alleged "cash for votes" scandal.

Read More
iocl