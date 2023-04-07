"People from ground level are getting awards," Anand Kumar, Founder of Super 30 after receiving Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): After receiving the Padma Shri award on Wednesday from President Droupadi Murmu, Anand Kumar the Founder of the Super 30 educational programme said that people from the ground level are getting awards.

President Droupadi Murmu presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking to ANI at the event, Anand said, "People from the ground level are getting awards. This will work as an encouragement for the youth."

"This act of government is also developing a ray of hope among the public that if they will do good work they will surely get awarded," he added.

President Murmu presented Padma Shri to Anand Kumar for literature and education. Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30, is a pioneering educator who has helped underprivileged students get admission into India's premier educational institutions.



Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award was conferred to Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (posthumous), noted paediatrician Dilip Mahalanabis (posthumous) and mathematician SR Shrinaivasa Varadhan.

Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh Yadav received the award in honour of his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Further, Padma Bhushan was conferred to philanthropist Sudha Murty, SL Bhyrappa, Deepak Dhar, Vani Jairam (posthumous) and Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji.

Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keeravaani, on Wednesday, was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday also congratulated all the "outstanding" awardees who received the Padma awards from the President.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Today's Padma Awards ceremony was another great opportunity to interact with the outstanding awardees, who are doing excellent work among people."

The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others. (ANI)

