People from Kashmir, JMI, AMU trying to disrupt law and order, says Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has claimed that some people from Kashmir, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have come to disrupt the law and order situation in the state.

"I have received inputs that some people from Kashmir, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University have come to Uttarakhand with the intention to disrupt the law and order situation by provoking people," Rawat said in a statement on Thursday.

The chief minister also said that people have the right to hold peaceful protests, but the government will not allow anyone to provoke people.

Responding to Trivendra Singh Rawat's comment, J&K Students Association Spokesperson Nasir Khuehami said, "This is bizarre, rather shocking. This is not acceptable at any cost. Uttrakhand CM should immediately take back his statement. The way he is behaving is totally condemnable in harshest words."

"The CM must either prove his claims or take back his words. We request Kashmiri students should remain silent, they should not react to the Statement given by Uttrakhand CM on Kashmir. We urge all Kashmiri studying to desist from any activity that could disrupt peace," he added. (ANI)

