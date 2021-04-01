People gather at Nagpur health facility to take COVID-19 vaccine shot

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): A large number of people gathered at a COVID-19 vaccination facility at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Nagpur on Thursday and were seen waiting for their turn to get the vaccine dose.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.



The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Tuesday announced that from April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination.

According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

According to the health ministry, a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses have been given so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)

