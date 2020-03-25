People in Andhra's Krishna block way to their village to prevent coronavirus spread

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): People of Jagannatha Puram and Jujjuru have blocked the road between the two villages in Veerulapadu mandal, Krishna district.

The villagers laid a fence with logs of trees and thorny plants on the road so that no vehicles can enter the village.

Jagannatha Puram villagers appealed that they won't step out of the village and nobody should come to our village.

They said if coronavirus spread in their village then it will difficult to contain it. Locals said they are observing self-isolation voluntarily.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state government had ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

