People in Delhi's Anand Vihar light fire in winter chill

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Braving the cold weather, people were seen sitting near the fire on Sunday in Delhi's Anand Vihar area, to protect themselves from the biting climate.

"I work as a security guard so I have to stay up all night. It is very cold here, we somehow manage to keep ourselves warm," said Suresh, a local.

Amid cold weather and the coronavirus pandemic, scores of people took refuge at a night shelter in the Kashmere Gate area.



Abhijeet, who stays at the night shelter said, "I am from Kolkata and I am living in Delhi since 2016. We get all facilities here including food and medicine."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said there is a positive tendency in the maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours over Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

"Today's observation shows that there is a positive tendency in the maximum temperatures during past 24 hours over Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and therefore Cold Day conditions have abated from these sub-divisions," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

