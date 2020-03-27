People in Goa practice social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): People in Panaji on Friday morning were seen practicing social distancing while standing in a long queue outside a grocery shop amid a lockdown due to coronavirus.

Buyers were seen standing between the boxes drawn outside the stores which helps them to stand at least a metre apart.

Goa Police on Friday issued an advisory urging people not to rush to grocery shops as they will be open round the clock.

"People are advised not to take their vehicles to grocery shops, as it would hinder forming of queues and social distancing norms. People should not rush to buy groceries as shops will remain open for the entire lockdown period, violators of vehicle advisory would be punished," said inspector general of police (IGP) Jaspal Singh.

Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, had on Thursday stated in a tweet that there are only 3 positive coronavirus cases in the state and rejected reports that quoted a higher number.

The total countrywide tally of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 724, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

