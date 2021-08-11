People in Gurugram queue up outside COVID vaccination camp for hours to get inoculated

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 11 (ANI): People queue up outside Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Gurugram a day before to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 50 people have queued up on the road before 20 hours for the vaccination drive.

"I have been coming here for some days. We are not being allowed at our jobs without vaccination. I'll have to wait here all night," Asha, a local said while talking to ANI.



"We are pressured by our company that if we don't get vaccinated we will be dismissed from our job and that's why I have been visiting here since past three days and today as well I am here since past 7:00 PM," said Kamal Kishor Rai who has been sitting in the queue.

Suman who has been visiting the place for the last three days said that her company won't let her enter its premises until she is vaccinated.

"I have been coming to this place for past four days and from the 100 doses of vaccine. Without food and water we have to wait for our turn every day," said Pawan Kumar Pandit, a local. (ANI)

