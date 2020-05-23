People in Guwahati gear up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr keeping in mind lockdown guidelines

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 23 (ANI): People here are all set to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr following social distancing and other health guidelines amid COVID-19 restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Locals said that they will offer prayers at home instead of offering it in mosques.

"We will follow social distancing and offer prayers at home. We stand with the government in this fight against COVID-19," Rafiq Ullah, one of the locals told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another local Jainuddin Ahmad said: "We have followed social distancing during the lockdown. We will follow all the health guidelines on Eid too. I am praying to god, that he blesses us and we get rid of coronavirus soon."

The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there are a total of 319 COVID-19 cases in the state. Among the 319 COVID-19 cases, 54 people have recovered while four have succumbed to the infection. At present there are, 258 active cases in the state and three COVID-19 patients have migrated. (ANI)

