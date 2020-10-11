People in Hyderabad call for precautions amid COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): With COVID-19 lockdown being lifted across the country, it is the basic responsibility of the people to take preventive steps and follow the guidelines implemented by the government such as putting on face masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitisation.

Saying that the Corona cases in India have gradually been decreasing day after day, Sunil, a resident of Hyderabad, employed at a software company said, "As we are entering into the winter season, it is very important for people to take necessary precautions."

"It is important that the lockdown be lifted as the economic condition of the county is at risk. Things are getting back to normal as the public is confident that the vaccine will be ready soon," Sunil added while reacting to lifting up of lockdown.

Another resident, Lokesh said that people are not taking this situation seriously and about 70 per cent of people are roaming without mask.



"People are not taking the situation seriously. Nearly 70 per cent of people here are not having masks," Lokesh said pointing out to a cafe nearby.

"Dine-in must not be encouraged and the hotels and restaurants must only provide takeaways," added Lokesh.

Speaking to ANI, Balappa, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus driver said, "We tell the passengers to take all precautionary steps while they commute. We also provide them with sanitiser on the buses. We tell them to maintain social distance and keep a regular check on the same. If a passenger is found without mask we do not allow him or her to travel in the bus as it might be problematic to the other passengers."

Meanwhile, Navaneta, a health worker, assured the public by saying that people need not to panic if they are tested positive.

"If you get tensed, then your immunity will reduce leading to even more infection. So stay calm and tell everyone in your contact to get tested for COVID-19," Navaneta said. (ANI)

