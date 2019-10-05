BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav addressing a gathering at the National Unity Campaign on Friday. Photo/ANI
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav addressing a gathering at the National Unity Campaign on Friday. Photo/ANI

'People in Jammu, Ladakh happy with Art 370 abrogation, but there are issues in Kashmir'

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:41 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav has said that the people of Ladakh and Jammu are happy with the abrogation of Article 370 but there are still some issues in Kashmir valley.
"In Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu region is happy that they have been finally able to fully integrate with the rest of the country. However, there are issues in the Kashmir valley. These issues will be taken care of and will be dealt with the utmost sensitivity," Madhav said on Friday.
"The people of Ladakh are very happy too, they are rejoicing because it had been their long-pending demand," the BJP leader said addressing a gathering at the National Unity Campaign here.
He also said that attempts to convince the people of Kashmir about the efficacy of this decision will soon be made.
"Already a large section of the people of Kashmir have started appreciating it," he said.
Madhav said that there has not been a single casualty in the state because of the security forces in the last two months.
"Not every Kashmiri is anti-national and not every Kashmiri is a separatist. They are like you and me. We did it (the abrogation of Article 370) because we wanted to give development rights, political rights and right to dignified living to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Madhav said that there are over 200 leaders in preventive detention in the state.
"These preventive detentions are in five-star hotels with good facilities, which is a temporary measure to ensure law and order in the state. 200 people in jail for two months and the entire state is peaceful," he said.
The Central government had on August 5 scrapped the provision of Article 370, which took away the special rights enjoyed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:33 IST

Naqvi chairs 'Hajj review meeting'

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the next Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Protests continued...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Protests continued Friday night as authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony for a metro car shed, merely hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the move.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:13 IST

Make in India bullet-resistant jackets are safer, lighter,...

New Delhi (India) Oct 5 (ANI): Like United States, United Kingdom and Germany, India has also started making bulletproof jackets, said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan adding that the domestic bullet-resistant jackets are safer, lighter, cheaper than any international manufacturing and are even being e

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:05 IST

Yediyurappa thanks Centre for aid of Rs 1,200 cr, Cong terms it...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday thanked the Central government for the financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crores to the flood-hit Karnataka while Congress slammed the move calling it a 'humiliation' to the people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 02:48 IST

No traction for Congress' Wayanad protest, BJP says night...

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): While protests against the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park continues under the leadership of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, the agitation seems to be getting no traction with the people living on the Karnataka border.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:52 IST

This Delhi Puja samiti goes eco-friendly; to offer 'Prasad' in 'pattals'

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Moving with the global shift towards sustainability, the national capital's oldest Durga Puja Samiti in Kashmiri Gate has decided to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner this year with eco-friendly 'pattals' (leaf plate) for Prashad offering.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:33 IST

PM Modi shares Nancy Pelosi's October 2 speech at Library of Congress

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a recent speech by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Library of Congress, noting that she made some "excellent point" in her address.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:54 IST

World's 'First robot citizen' in India; talks about climate...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The world's first robot citizen 'Sophia' on Friday attended the International Round Square Conference in Indore, where it talked about climate change, conservation of energy and sustainable development.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:12 IST

Congress slams govt for inaction over 'Godse Amar Rahe' social...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress on Friday slammed the ruling dispensation for not taking cognisance of the "deliberate insult" caused to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, when 'Nathuram Godse Amar Rahe' trended on social media on the day the country was celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:10 IST

UP: Retired police inspector allegedly robbed, beaten to death in Banda

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A 70-year-old retired police inspector was allegedly beaten to death by robbers outside a bank in broad daylight in Nibaich police station area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:10 IST

Fadnavis declares total property value as Rs 3.74 cr, up by...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): While filing his nomination papers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declared the value of his property to be Rs 3.78 crores as compared to Rs 1.81 crores in 2014.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:59 IST

NHA and Google join hands to strengthen implementation of Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): National Health Authority (NHA) has signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with Google to collaborate and strengthen the implementation of Ayushman Bharat -Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Read More
iocl