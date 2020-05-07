People in Jodhpur are now themselves coming to get checked for COVID-19: District Collector

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): People in Jodhpur are becoming aware of the coronavirus danger and are now themselves coming to get checked, said District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit.

"As many as 25,000 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in Jodhpur as people are becoming aware and coming to us on their own," said Rajpurohit.

He further said that the sampling is being done by teams of 1300 health care workers formed by the district administration in the fight against COVID-19.

As per the latest update by the Rajasthan Health Department, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 3,240. (ANI)

