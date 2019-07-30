A market in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (Representative Image)
A market in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (Representative Image)

People in Kashmir suffering due to mistrust between local politicians, public

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:45 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): The people in Kashmir have shown dissatisfaction over the growing mistrust among local politicians and public which has ultimately led to underdevelopment.
Owing to growing economic and social insecurity due to strikes and bandhs in the Kashmir Valley, the business has drastically failed to stabilise.
Sajid Yousuf, the founder of 'All J&K Youth Society' said: "The mistrust between the local politicians and the public has put the developmental works in limbo. The fake promises made by the politicians to the masses have also created anger among the people."
"Kashmir is far behind in development because of violence. Nobody wants to invest in Kashmir just because of unwanted`hartal' or strike calls," Yousuf said.
Another youth from the Valley, Wajahat Farooq Bhat, who is heading the 'J&K Save Youth Save Future' believes that politicians have failed local Kashmiris and development is lacking just because of them.
"Yes, it's lacking due to violence. Our mainstream regional leaders always play a double game. When they are in the government, they become Indians and in opposition they become Pakistanis. They always befool innocent Kashmiris," he said.
"They do not even provide basic facilities to people like roads, electricity or employment. If we can see, they are identified by two things -- hypocrisy and corruption," Bhat further said.
Junaid Qureshi, a political activist from Srinagar who is now based in Amsterdam said, "Bad governance has only deteriorated the whole situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Massive funds flow into the state from New Delhi. Where do they go? We still struggle to have a proper infrastructure where basic needs like good roads, electricity, healthcare, education and many other things remain a distant dream."
He said, "When out of power, many mainstream regional political parties try to mirror the separatists in their demeanour, speeches and actions. When in power, they become more loyal than the King. It is confusing for the people of Jammu and Kashmir."
"Many members of the political leadership of the Kashmir Valley, including the Kashmiri separatists, are mostly ambivalent and their pro-Indian or pro-Pakistani credentials are subject to the quantum of funds provided by either New Delhi or Islamabad," the activist added.
Junaid further said: "I have not seen many who have a clear pro-people political ideology. Only we, the common Kashmiris, have been deceived by political mirages shown by either separatists or so-called mainstream politicians. We have been exploited and have lost in Jammu and Kashmir." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:18 IST

Congress MP Sanjay Singh resigns from party, Parliament. To join...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday announced his resignation from the party and Parliament and his decision to join BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:16 IST

Bihar: Wrong prisoner released from Siwan jail

Siwan (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Siwan jail administration on Tuesday released a prisoner whose case is still being heard in the Patna High Court, due to an erroneous release order issued by a clerk.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:10 IST

Akhilesh Yadav urges Yogi govt to fulfil demands of Unnao rape survivor

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to Yogi Adutyanath government to come forward and fulfil the demands of the family of the Unnao rape survivor who is currently being treated in King George's Medical University trauma centre he

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:10 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Bombay HC adjourns hearing in bail...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned for one week the hearing in the bail plea filed by three accused doctors in connection with the suicide of their junior Payal Tadvi at a government hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:06 IST

YSRCP will vote against Triple Talaq bill, says Vijay Sai Reddy

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Expressing objection over Triple Talaq Bill that was introduced in the Rajya Sabha, YSR Congress Party leader Vijay Sai Reddy on Tuesday said that the party will vote against the Bill.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:59 IST

JDU stages walkout in RS protesting Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): BJP ally Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha protesting the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:58 IST

TMC, SP MPs protest in Parliament complex against Unnao rape...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the attack on Unnao rape victim and over ex-soldier beaten to death in Amethi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:57 IST

MP: 183 students stranded inside hostel rescued

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): As many as 183 students of Kanya Shiksha Parisar (school) here were rescued on Monday after flood water entered their hostel building.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:51 IST

NCW team reaches Lucknow to meet DGP over Unnao rape survivor accident

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) reached Lucknow on Tuesday to meet the Deputy General of Police over the recent car accident of Unnao rape survivor, in which she and her lawyer were injured while two of her aunts lost their lives.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:42 IST

Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of...

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, on Tuesday said that India's culture is being destroyed in the regions where there is a concentration of Muslims and Christians.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:24 IST

BJP MLA Vishweshwar Kageri files nomination for Karnataka Speaker's post

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Karnataka BJP MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of the Assembly Speaker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:20 IST

Rampur: BJP leader files FIR against Abdullah Azam Khan for...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): BJP leader Akash Saxena filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of senior SP leader Azam Khan, here for the alleged discrepancy in age proof documents submitted for the passport.

Read More
iocl