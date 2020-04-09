People in large numbers come out to buy essential commodities in Karnataka amid COVID-19 lockdown

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Amid the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, people in large numbers came out on the streets to buy essential commodities in Karnataka's Hubli city on Thursday.

Today is the 16th day of the 21-days lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Karnataka is 181. While 28 have either been cured or discharged, five deaths have been reported in the state so far.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases 5,734, including 5,095 active cases as per the Health Ministry. Till now, 472 people have either been cured or discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

