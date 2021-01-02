People in large numbers visit Taj Mahal today

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Visitors gathered in large numbers to visit Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday.

"We are here to celebrate the New Year. We have booked our tickets. It is crowded but we are trying to maintain distance and hygiene," a visitor at the venue said.



A dry run of vaccination drive will be conducted in six places each, three rural and three urban in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, said Amit Mohan Prasad, state Additional Chief Secretary (Health) on Saturday.

Prasad further informed that in the last 24 hours, the state had reported 728 COVID-19 cases.

"At present, there are 13,316 active COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh, the number of people discharged has now increased to 5,65,731," he said. (ANI)

