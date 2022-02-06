People in Punjab want Channi as CM candidate, says Congress MLA Kuldip Singh Vaid

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Congress announcing their chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Kuldip Singh Vaid on Sunday stated that most of the Punjab people want Charanjit Singh Channi to be announced as the CM candidate.

While speaking to ANI, Vaid said, "Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in his 111 days of rule has done very well. So everybody wants Channi to be the CM."

He added, "If Channi is declared CM candidate, Congress will get additional 10 seats."



According to the Congress MLA, everybody in Punjab is eagerly waiting for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to declare the CM candidate today.

Rahul Gandhi would make the announcement of Congress' Chief Ministerial face at 2 pm in Ludhiana on Sunday.

When asked about Navjot Singh Sidhu as the CM face, Vaid said, "He is our President. Whatever the party high command decides, it will be accepted by all Congress cadres. I don't think Sidhu would also object to it. He is also a party cadre like us."

Punjab would vote for the 117 seat-assembly elections on February 20 while the counting is on March 10. (ANI)

