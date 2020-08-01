People in Srinagar offer Eid al-Adha namaz at homes following Covid-19 guidelines

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): As India is celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, people in Srinagar are avoiding to visit Mosques in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and they are offering prayers at their homes.

Speaking to ANI, Ali Mohammad, a resident of Srinagar said: "Because of COVID-19 people are anyway staying at home. Our administration has also asked people to not offer the Eid-al-Adha namaz at mosques and shrines, and people are following the orders."

He added that usually, Eid-al-Adha is a busy affair for people in the city, but this year everyone is preferring to stay at home due to the ongoing pandemic. "Everyone is praying that the pandemic ends soon," he said.

Another resident Riyaz Ahmed said: "Our administration had declared that namaz will not be offended in mosques and shrines due to Covid-19 pandemic. People followed the respected orders and offered namaz at their homes."

Meanwhile, Jammu is observing a weekly lockdown on Saturday, however, essential services shops remained open in the city.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

