People in Tamil Nadu's Madurai protest against movement restrictions

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): People came out on South Veli Street in Madurai earlier today to protest against the various restrictions imposed on movement amid coronavirus lockdown, demanding that restrictions must be lifted.

However, they later dispersed, after being persuaded by police.

The lockdown which was first imposed in March has been extended to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 2:00 AM on Monday, 2757 COVID19 cases have been reported from the state with 1341 cured/migrated/discharged and 29 deaths.

With the sharpest increase of 2,487 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 87 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 40,263, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

