People in their 70s-80s behave like 'juveniles': KTS Tulsi slams J-K Guv for remark on Rahul

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Thursday chided Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik for his remark on Rahul Gandhi and termed him a 'juvenile'.

"Sometimes, people in their 70s or 80s behave like juveniles," he told ANI.

On Wednesday, 73-year-old Malik said that Gandhi behaved liked like a 'political juvenile' over Kashmir issue.

"I do not wish to talk about Rahul Gandhi because he is a boy belonging to a renowned family of the country. But he has behaved like a 'political juvenile'. As a result, his name has been mentioned in Pakistan's letter to the United Nations," the Governor had said.

Reacting to Supreme Court's ruling permitting CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir, Tulsi said, "It itself tells the story that things are not normal. One should visit there freely. What's the use of pretending that things are normal."

Recently, the Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and a Bill bifurcating the former state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

