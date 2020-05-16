People in TN placed their belongings outside liquor shops to reserve their spot in queue

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): After the Tamil Nadu government issued an order for reopening of government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops, people in Tiruchirappalli district on Saturday reserved their spot by placing their belongings in a long queue outside the shops.

The circles were drawn outside shops to ensure social distancing and people placed their footwear, umbrella, helmets in circles to reserve their spot.

While in other districts of the state, buyers were seen standing between the boxes drawn outside the stores which helps them to stand at least a metre apart.

The State Government has allowed reopening of TASMAC shops from today in the state except in Chennai, Thiruvallur, and containment zones.

For sales at TASMAC (liquor) shops, the token system needs to be followed, and only 500 tokens will be issued per day, the state government said.

Also, those who come to buy liquor must wear face mask and follow social distancing norms. (ANI)

