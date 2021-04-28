People leaving Himachal Pradesh to register at COVID e-pass portal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): People leaving Himachal Pradesh will have to register themselves at the COVID e-pass portal and those coming from the hotspots will have to quarantine for 14 days, Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla has informed.

He also said that the people coming to the state carrying a negative RT-PCR report done within 72 hours before arrival will be exempted for the quarantine period.

"People leaving the state will have to register themselves at COVID e-pass portal. People coming from declared seven hotspots to quarantine for 14 days but if they are carrying a negative RT-PCR report of test done within 72 hours before arrival, they will be exempted," Negi told ANI on Tuesday.

The state government on Sunday imposed a seven-hour night curfew in four districts -- Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour -- to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

The restrictions began on April 27 and will continue till May 10 from 10 pm to 5 am.

As per the union health ministry, there were 14,326 active cases in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)