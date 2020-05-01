People living in COVID-19 Red Zones will be screened again: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that people living in coronavirus 'Red Zones' will be screened again for COVID-19.

Jain said that medical teams will conduct door-to-door health checkups.

"There are 3,515 positive cases of COVID-19. 1094 people have recovered. People living in 'Red Zones' will be screened again. Medical teams will conduct door to door health checkups," Jain said.

Jain further stated that plasma therapy should be not practiced without permission.

"Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Centre has clarified it that plasma therapy is a very technical therapy. Only those who have permission from the Centre should perform this therapy. It should not be practiced without permission. Delhi government has permission from Centre," Jain said.

The Health Ministry has classified districts across all states and Union Territories as Red, Orange and Green zones with 130, 284 and 319 such zones respectively across the country, as on April 30.

All four major metropolitans - Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai - have been classified as red zones. The other major cities which are under the red zone are - Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune and Nagpur among others. (ANI)

