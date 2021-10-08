People looking up to Grand Old Party, but it needs to fix deep-rooted problems, says Prashant Kishor

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the people are looking forward to an opposition led by the Grand Old Party (the Congress), but the party first needs to fix its deep-rooted problems and remove its structural weaknesses, said political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday.

"People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP-led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, there are no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP," Kishor said in a tweet.

A total of eight people died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.



Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra.

It has been alleged that Ashish ran his car over the protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. (ANI)

