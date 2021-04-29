People must follow guidelines to win war against COVID, says Telangana DPH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, Director of Public Health, Telangana G Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said people must adhere to the guidelines to win the war against COVID.

Briefing the media here, Rao said, "People must follow COVID guidelines to overcome the war against coronavirus and they must be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 and must get themselves tested if they have any symptoms for over two to three days."

He also said that test centres are there at hospitals across Telangana and people must come forward to get themselves tested.



He mentioned that about 80 per cent of COVID infected people are asymptomatic and need not require hospitalisation and they can be cured by just home isolation and proper medication.

"The night curfew is also been impactful in reducing the amount cases in Telangana state. The number of oxygen beds and ICU beds has been increased in the state. We are also trying to increase the count of oxygen and ICU beds even more. To review the situation and availability of oxygen, beds and medicines required for the treatment of COVID-19, IAS officers and Nodal Officers have been appointed and committees have been formed," Rao said.

He said that the vaccination process for people who are above 18 years of age, will be initiated from May 1 as per the instructions of the central government. He appealed to people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

Rao further said, "People who have taken their first dose of the COVID vaccine and are waiting for the second dose will be given the top priority. We are trying to inoculate as many people as possible." (ANI)

