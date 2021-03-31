People must not lower guards against COVID-19, says Goa Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 31 (ANI): Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said people should not lower their guards against COVID-19 in view of the upward trend in the number of cases.

"COVID-19 situation has slightly increased in the state. Earlier, the numbers were within 100. People have to wear masks, avoid handshakes, hugs, and maintain a distance of one meter among them," Lobo told ANI.

The minister added that people should not hug as it will put them in danger.



Stressing upon the importance of the tourism industry in the state, he said that all hotels had to follow the SOPs issued by the government.

"Now the tourists have started coming to Goa to celebrate holidays. There is an advisory from the tourism department for all hotels," he said.

"SOPs have to be followed in hotels. Our economy of the state is based on tourism. If something goes wrong, all people working in this industry will suffer," he added.

The state has 1,419 active cases till 8 am on March 31. (ANI)

