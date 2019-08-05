People must rise above political interests to support abrogation of Article 370: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday asked people of the nation to rise above their political interests and support Centre's decision of abrogating Article 370.

Bhagwat congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for taking the courageous step to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars the people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

"We congratulate the courageous step taken by the government. The step was necessary not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the whole nation. Everyone should rise above the political interest and difference and support the initiative," said the RSS chief in a statement.

Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna reverberated similar sentiments and said that the decision taken by the government has ended a huge ambiguity about Kashmir.

"The momentous decision taken by Government of India ends a huge ambiguity about Kashmir. This step ensures the completion of the integration of India started by Sardar Patel. The nation congratulates the Prime Minister and Home Minister," he stated in a letter.

Earlier today, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution. Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution to this effect in the Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 -- which came into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

The Centre also declared Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory with the legislature.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)

