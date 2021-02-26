People need to register on Co-WIN platform for second phase of COVID vaccination, starting on March 1

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): People who want to get vaccinated in the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, which starts on March 1, will have to register on the Co-WIN platform, said Empowered Group chairman RS Sharma on Friday, adding that both online and on-the-spot registration are available.

The vaccination will be free at the government facilities and paid at private facilities.

Explaining the basic features of the Co-WIN platform, a digital platform that was formed for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, he said that people above 60 years will only have to validate their identity and for those between 45-60 years, a co-morbidity certificate is required.

"For people above 60 years, no extra document required, they will have to validate their identity via Aadhaar card, driving licence, voter identity card, passport, and PAN card when they visit the centre as they are not accepted online. For those between 45-60 years, a co-morbidity certificate is required. For those without internet, an on-the-spot registration option is provided," Sharma added.

Vaccinations will be available from March 1 at 10,000 government health centres and around 12,000 private centres. Training will be provided to the health workers and other staff who will administer the vaccination and other standard procedures in the centres for the next two days.



"We will provide training to staff and health workers for the next two days and do a dry-run of the Co-WIN app to ensure a smooth working of the drive," said Sharma.

Registrations can be done for four people from one mobile app. People can also get themselves registered through the Aarogya Setu app by verifying One Time Passwords (OTPs).

Sharma said, "Those who do not have mobile phones, 2.5 lakh Common Service Centres in every Panchayat have been opened which have proper internet facilities through which the registrations can be done. If none of the facilities are available, then people may directly visit the vaccination centre along with required documents and get themselves registered."

Volunteers will be available at every vaccination centre to help the people and ensure that all COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures are being followed.

Hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, state health insurance schemes and Centre Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will provide the vaccination services, as the main agenda is to enhance and pace-up the drive and involve more private health centres. (ANI)

