People of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh have always shared close affinity, bond of brotherhood has remained strong: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the celebration programme of 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh and 36th Statehood Day at Naharlagun in Itanagar.

Biswa Sarma today said that the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments would sit together from April this year to resolve border disputes between two neighbouring states.

Speaking at the programme, he said, "People of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have always shared close affinity and the bond of brotherhood has remained strong. State boundaries may divide physically but emotionally people of both states are still connected".



Stating that legendary musician of Assam Dr Bhupen Hazarika's songs have reflected the beauty of Arunachal and eulogised the bonhomie among the people of both states, the Chief Minister remembered how Assamese stalwarts like Indira Miri, Annanda Prasad Borthakur etc made immense contributions to the social and educational development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig(Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), CM Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Speaker of APLA Pasang Dorjee Sona, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy CM AP Chowna Mein, 3 former CMs, several MPs, MLAs & other dignitaries were also present at the programme.

The Chief Minister informed that Assam and Arunachal governments would sit together from April this year to resolve border disputes. He hoped that majority of border problems would be solved within this year. Border issues can only be solved amicably and through dialogue between all stakeholders, he asserted.

Sarma also urged the Union Minister of Law and MP from Arunachal Kiren Rijiju to work as a leader of Team North East so that the entire region can play a vital role in the development of the country.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma asserted that NE states would continue to grow and prosper under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

