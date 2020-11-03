People of Bihar have shown power of democracy to world amid COVID-19: PM Modi

Araria (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): People of Bihar have shown the power of democracy to the world as elections are being held amid the COVID-19 outbreak, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"Your vote will strengthen democracy and the country. People of Bihar not just shown the country but has given a message to the entire world that we give importance to democracy even in the difficult times of corona. You have shown the world, the power of democracy," said Prime Minister in an election rally here in Forbesganj in Araria district.

"During the corona crisis, people of Bihar are leaving their homes and voting in such large numbers. This great power of democracy and dedication of every Bihari towards democracy will exude confidence in the whole world," he added.

The Prime Minister informed that the polling percentage till 10 am in Bihar is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls.

"Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls," he said.

He further thanked the Election Commission, administration staff and security forces personnel for conducting Assembly polls in Bihar following COID-19 protocols.

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place.

Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.

There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress. (ANI)