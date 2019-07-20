People of Delhi will remember Sheila Dikshit for her contribution to development: Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday expressed his condolence over the demise of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying that the people of the national capital will always remember her contribution to the development of the city during her tenure as Delhi Chief Minister for 15 years from 1998.

In a heartfelt statement, Singh said that the country has lost a "dedicated Congress leader of the masses".

"I am shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt Shiela Dixit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three terms," he said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among many other leaders from political fraternity have also expressed their grief over Sheila Dikshit's demise.

Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the city due to cardiac arrest.

She was the senior-most Congress leader in its Delhi unit and served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms. She was said to be a very close aide to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The 81-year-old was appointed the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

