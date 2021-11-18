People of J-K have seen trailer of Congress in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab: Kavinder Gupta

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): After several Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir resigned from different party posts, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday slammed the Congress party and said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen the trailer of Congress's rule in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Recently, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's close Congress leaders belonging from the Union territory have resigned from many important posts in the party.

"Senior leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress unit have resigned. This clearly shows that the party is divided into several factions. And they have no faith in their leader only. It is clear that what is the future of Congress. Leaders are demanding a change in leadership to repose faith in the party," Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said.



Further slamming the Congress, Gupta said, "It is clear that there will be no trace of Congress in the coming time. Many people have left them. Although it is their internal matter, how do they plan to solve this whole issue? Whether it is Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, or Punjab, people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen Congress's trailer."

Punjab is slated to go for Assembly elections next year. Rajasthan will witness Assembly polls in 2023.

Speculations about the change of Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks. Due to these speculations, many of the state MLAs are stationed in Delhi.

After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of state minister TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the 2018 polls. (ANI)

