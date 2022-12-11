"People of Odisha have faith in PM Modi..." Dharmendra Pradhan hopes party's victory in 2024 elections

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the general elections 2024 by saying that the people of Odisha have immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the state.

To a question on will the BJP's drubbing in the Padampur bypolls will have any repercussions on general elections, slated to be held in 2024, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Many days left for the general elections. Several issues will emerge. As per democratic norms, parties will fight the elections with their agendas. We had also fought in 2019 and now we are the major Opposition party in the State."

"We are fighting with all our responsibilities and agendas. I strongly believe that the people of Odisha have immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the State," he added.



"What we had thought has not materialised. However, we accept the mandate in Padampur. Boasting is natural for the winner. However, they must keep it in mind that the BJP has garnered 78,000 votes," the minister said further.

Speaking at the event in Bhubaneshwar, Dharmendra Pradhan hinted that the general elections in Odisha will be preponed.

"I have heard that the general polls may be held early in the State," he said. (ANI)

