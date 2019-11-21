People of TN will ensure huge 'miracle' in 2021 assembly polls: Rajnikanth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Veteran actor and politician Rajnikanth on Thursday said that the people of Tamil Nadu will ensure huge 'miracle' in 2021 assembly elections.

Earlier today, Rajnikanth arrived at Chennai Airport after receiving the icon of Golden Jubilee Award at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Panaji on Wednesday.

Rajnikanth's comment came a day after Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan reiterated that he may join hands with actor Rajinikanth if the need arises.

"My friend Rajinikanth and I are of same opinion that if need be, all hands should join together for sake of Tamil Nadu and we are no exception," said Hassan.

The leader said that he does not only want to do politics but make the state better. "That is our attitude and we mean it," he added.

Similar views were echoed by Rajinikanth who stated that he is ready to come together with Haasan for the benefit of people.

"For the benefit of the people if there is a situation to form an alliance with Kamal Haasan, we will definitely come together," Rajinikanth had said.

Earlier, Hasan had also said that he and Rajinikanth have differing political views, yet they will always respect each other. (ANI)

