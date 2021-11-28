People of Tripura prefer politics of good governance: PM Modi over BJP's victory in Tripura civic polls

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Tripura for their "unequivocal support" to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the civic polls, after the party once again retained its power in the crucial polls.

"The people of Tripura have given a clear message - that they prefer politics of good governance. I would like to thank them for the unequivocal support to @BJP4Tripura. These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every person in Tripura," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

PM Modi further lauded Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and the party workers who "worked tirelessly on the ground and served people".

"I would like to applaud the @BJP4Tripura Karyakartas who worked tirelessly on the ground and served people. Under the leadership of Shri Biplab Deb Ji, the State Government has been at the forefront of many initiatives, which the people have duly blessed. @BjpBiplab," said PM Modi.

The ruling BJP has once again retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats.

As per the Election Commission of India's data, of the total 222 seats, the BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI-M registered victory on three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each. (ANI)