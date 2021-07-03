People of UP have rejected communal, dynastic politics of SP, Congress, says BJP after victory in district panchayat polls

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday lauded the party's victory in district panchayat president elections and expressed gratitude to the people of the state.

In the results that were declared on Saturday, BJP bagged 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats, he said.

Speaking to ANI, the party spokesperson said, "On behalf of the BJP, I would like to thank the people of UP for reposing faith in the party."

"It shows the trust that the people of UP have in the current BJP government," he added.

Terming the victory as a "historic" win, he said it has given a new energy to the party.



"Narendra Modi's leadership at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath's leadership in Uttar Pradesh have ensured unprecedented development in the state. People have given a clear mandate to give out a loud message that a party that works for the people of UP with sincerity and honestly will be rewarded with their blessings. And winning 67 seats out of 75 is historic. A humbling experience for all of us and it has given us new energy to work with commitment for the welfare of the people of UP," said Bhatia.

Slamming the Opposition parties in the state, the BJP spokesperson said, "The communal politics, the politics of corruption and the dynastic politics offered by the SP and Congress have been rejected by the people of UP."

He expressed his confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for 2022.

"We are also sure that in the coming 2022 elections, BJP will again form the govt and this time with even more seats, beating our previous record of 2017," said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, several reports of religious conversions have been reported in the state. Speaking about the issue, Bhatia said, "The prima facie facts and evidence that have come out pose a threat to national integrity also. The evidence shows that foreign funding is being provided to certain extremists who are not only converting people from Hindu religion and other religions to Islam through coercion, allurement and threat but also have a larger sinister design. This design needs to be probed and unearthed. I think this is a step in the right direction. ED has always led from the front. This matter will be investigated and truth will come out. No illegal or anti-national activity will go unpunished." (ANI)

